Amravati pharmacist murder: NIA searches multiple locations in Maharashtra

An NIA spokesperson said the agency conducted searches at 13 locations in Amravati district on Wednesday. Digital devices like mobile phones, SIM cards, memory cards, DVRs, besides knives and pamphlets carrying hate messages and other incriminating documents and materials were seized during the searches at the premises of the accused and suspects.

New Delhi, July 6: The National Investigation Agency on Wednesday carried out searches at multiple locations in Maharashtra in connection with the murder of a pharmacist in Amravati, officials said.

The Union Home Minister had last week handed over to the NIA the case of the killing of Umesh Kolhe on June 21.

The chemist, Umesh Prahladrao Kolhe, was allegedly attacked with a knife by a group of three men between 10 pm and 10:30 pm on June 21 when he was returning home on a two-wheeler after closing his shop. He died during treatment at hospital. He had supported a post on social media in support of Nupur Sharma, who made a comment on Prophet Muhammad in a TV debate.

The police arrested seven people in connection with the case. The arrested accused include Irfan Khan (32), the alleged mastermind behind the murder, along with Mudassar Ahmed alias Sonu Raza Sheikh Ibrahim (22), Shahrukh Pathan alias Badshasha Hidayat Khan (25), Abdul Taufik alias Nanu Sheikh Taslim (24), Shoeb Khan alias Bhurya Sabir Khan (22), Atib Rashid Aadil Rashid (22) and Yusuf Khan Bahadur Khan (44).

The case was initially registered on June 22 at police station city Kotvali in Amravati. The NIA had re-registered the case on July 2 and taken over the investigation. Further investigations in the case are underway, the spokesperson said.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the FIR registered in the Amravati murder has called the gruesome killing of Umesh Kohle a terror act with the motive to terrorise "a section of people of India."