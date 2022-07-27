Amravati murder case: Accused Shahrukh Pathan attacked by inmates in Arthur jail

Pathan who was kept inside barrack number 7 was attacked on Wednesday morning by fellow inmates who have been identified as---Kalpesh Patel, Hemant Maneria, Arvind Yada, Shravan Avan, and Sandeep Jhadav. Meanwhile, police have registered a case against the prisoners.

New Delhi, July 27: Shahrukh Pathan, one of the accused in the Amravati murder case was attacked in Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail by a group of prisoners.

The chemist, Umesh Prahladrao Kolhe, was allegedly attacked with a knife by a group of three men between 10 pm and 10:30 pm on June 21 when he was returning home on a two-wheeler after closing his shop.

He died during treatment at hospital. He had supported a post on social media in support of Nupur Sharma, who made a comment on Prophet Muhammad in a TV debate.

The arrested accused include Irfan Khan (32), the alleged mastermind behind the murder, along with Mudassar Ahmed alias Sonu Raza Sheikh Ibrahim (22), Shahrukh Pathan alias Badshasha Hidayat Khan (25), Abdul Taufik alias Nanu Sheikh Taslim (24), Shoeb Khan alias Bhurya Sabir Khan (22), Atib Rashid Aadil Rashid (22) and Yusuf Khan Bahadur Khan (44).

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the FIR registered in the Amravati murder has called the gruesome killing of Umesh Kohle a terror act with the motive to terrorise "a section of people of India."

Umesh's killing had taken place a week before two men hacked to death Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor in Rajasthan's Udaipur, with a cleaver at his shop before posting videos online saying that they were avenging an insult to Islam.

That case is also being probed by the NIA. For the unversed, the BJP had on June 5 suspended its national spokesperson Nupur Sharma over a remark on Prophet Mohammad during a television debate that outraged the Muslim community.