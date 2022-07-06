Amravati Killing: Autopsy report suggests Umesh Kolhe died due to deep neck injuries that reached his spine

The police arrested seven people in connection with the case. The arrested accused include Irfan Khan (32), the alleged mastermind behind the murder, along with Mudassar Ahmed alias Sonu Raza Sheikh Ibrahim (22), Shahrukh Pathan alias Badshasha Hidayat Khan (25), Abdul Taufik alias Nanu Sheikh Taslim (24), Shoeb Khan alias Bhurya Sabir Khan (22), Atib Rashid Aadil Rashid (22) and Yusuf Khan Bahadur Khan (44).

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the FIR registered in the Amravati murder has called the gruesome killing of Umesh Kohle a terror act with the motive to terrorise "a section of people of India."

Umesh's killing had taken place a week before two men hacked to death Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor in Rajasthan's Udaipur, with a cleaver at his shop before posting videos online saying that they were avenging an insult to Islam. That case is also being probed by the NIA.

For the unversed, the BJP had on June 5 suspended its national spokesperson Nupur Sharma over a remark on Prophet Mohammad during a television debate that outraged the Muslim community.