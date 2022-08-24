Amitabh Bachchan tests Covid positive for the second time


New Delhi, Aug 24: Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan has tested positive for the coronavirus and urged those who had come in contact with him to get tested as well. The 79-year-old actor shared the news in a post on Twitter and urged everyone who came in his contact to get tested immediately.

Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter and wrote, "I have just tested CoViD + positive .. all those that have been in my vicinity and around me, please get yourself checked and tested also...(sic)."

The veteran star had previously contracted COVID-19 in July 2020 along with actor-son Abhishek Bachchan, actor-daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

On the work front, Bachchan will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's "Brahmastra Part One: Shiva", Vikas Bahl's "Goodbye", "UUnchai" and "Project K".

Published On August 24, 2022

