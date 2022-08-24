New Delhi, Aug 24: Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan has tested positive for the coronavirus and urged those who had come in contact with him to get tested as well. The 79-year-old actor shared the news in a post on Twitter and urged everyone who came in his contact to get tested immediately.
Amitabh Bachchan tests Covid positive for the second time
Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter and wrote, "I have just tested CoViD + positive .. all those that have been in my vicinity and around me, please get yourself checked and tested also...(sic)."
The veteran star had previously contracted COVID-19 in July 2020 along with actor-son Abhishek Bachchan, actor-daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan.
On the work front, Bachchan will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's "Brahmastra Part One: Shiva", Vikas Bahl's "Goodbye", "UUnchai" and "Project K".
