Amit Shah to visit poll-bound Karnataka on Jan 28

The Karnataka unit of BJP hopes this tour and more such visits by the BJP leadership in the days to come, will help the party in mobilising its cadre base and achieve its mission 150 target (winning at least 150 out of 224 seats) in the assembly polls due by May, and come back to power.

"Amit Shah will be arriving and staying in Hubballi on January 27, and on January 28 morning there are two progrmammes, one is KLE's BVB college's 75 years anniversary and inauguration of an indoor stadium, then he will laying foundation for Forensic Science Laboratory in Dharwad," Karnataka BJP General Secretary Mahesh Tenginkai said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said Shah will then participate in BJP's 'Vijaya Sankalpa Abhiyana' in Kundagol.

"He will also be offering prayers at the ancient Shambulingeshwara temple in Kundagol, which is about 300 years old, after which he will go to ward no. 7 and booth no. 50 of Kundagol to launch Vijaya Sankalpa Abhiyana there by doing a wall painting," Tenginkai said. He will also visit the 'Basavanna Devara matha' there.

He will then take part in a "massive road show" of about 1.5 kms stretch organised in the Kundagol assembly segment, which comes under Dharwad rural region, for which all preparations are in place, he said, adding that pamphlet distribution and membership drive by giving missed call will also be launched during the road show.

From Kundagol, Shah will proceed to MK Hubballi near Kittur in Belagavi district to participate in a rally, which is part of the ongoing 'Jana Sankalpa Yatre', Tenginkai said large number of people are likely to gather as party is mobilising workers and supporters from Kittu, Khanapur and Bylahongala assembly segments.

Khanapur and Bylahongala assembly segments are currently represented by Congress legislators.

After the rally, two meetings are organised regarding party affairs in Belagavi district-one will be related to organisation and the other will be leaders meeting- both these will be attended by Shah, the party General Secretary said.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, state President Nalin Kumar Kateel, senior leader B S Yediyurappa, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi among others, will be participating in party programmes in Kundagol and Hubballi.

Shah was in 'Old Mysuru' region's Mandya district, other than Bengaluru on December 30 and 31, during which he had asked party leaders and workers to focus on winning more seats from the region, aimed at getting absolute majority in the polls.