New Delhi, May 6: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is on a two-day Bengal trip, is likely to visit the residence of BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on Friday. Thus triggering the rumours around the former Indian cricket captain joining the BJP.

The speculations of Ganguly joining the BJP have been doing rounds for years now. Last year, there were rumours which claimed that the former Indian cricketer was offered the post of Chief Minister if the BJP won the assembly elections.

Shah has a packed schedule and a meeting with Ganguly is not on the itinerary. The Union Home Minister will be attending an event in which Ganguly's wife Dona will be performing a dance, a report on News18 claimed.

The BJP leader is likely to visit the former cricketer's house for dinner, says a report. Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari and MP Swapan Dasgupta are likely to be with Shah during his visit to Ganguly's house.

Reacting to Ganguly hosting dinner to Shah, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee would ask the BCCI President to serve Bengal delicacy 'Mishti doi' to him.

Meanwhile, Amit Shah, who was in Siliguri in West Bengalon Thursday, accused the TMC of spreading rumours about CAA that it won't be implemented on ground. "But I would like to say that we'll implement CAA on ground the moment Covid wave ends...Mamata Didi wants infiltration...CAA was, is and will be a reality," he added.

Responding to Shah's claim, the West Bengal Chief Minister Banerjee said that the BJP will not return to power in 2024 while reiterating that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act Bill will not be implemented.