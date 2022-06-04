Chandigarh, Jun 04 : Union home minister Amit Shah will meet the family of Punjabi singer and rapper Sidhu Moose Wala, at Hotel JW Marriott in Chandigarh at 5 pm.

The minister visited the city to inaugurate Khelo India Games. He will also be scheduled to chair a meeting of the Punjab BJP leaders and address them.

BJP's Punjab leaders claimed that a few days back when Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat had gone to the residence of Sidhu Moosewala to express condolences to his parents, they had requested for a meeting with Amit Shah to press their demand for a probe by a central agency into the murder of their son.

On Thursday, Sidhu Moosewala's father had written a letter to Amit Shah demanding probe by a central agency into the murder of his son.