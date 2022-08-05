Swaraj, a 75-episode mega show illustrating the glorious history of India's freedom struggle and lesser-known tales about Indian history would be aired soon.

The series will showcase India's historical journey from 1498 when Vasco da Gama first reached India to 1947 when the country got independence.

The popular film actor, Manoj Joshi, plays a stellar role as the narrator (sutradhar) of the serial. The serial has grand production quality and promises to be a visual treat.

It will be jointly produced by the government of India and Mumbai-based production house Contiloe Pictures, which has previously bankrolled shows like Sony TV's Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanuman and Vighnaharta Ganesha, Colors' Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat and Zee TV's Jhansi Ki Rani among others.