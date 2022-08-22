Amit Shah to chair inter-state council meeting in Bhopal today

Shah will later lay the foundation stone of a National Forensic Sciences University and address a seminar before returning to Delhi on Monday night.

What is the Inter-State Council?

It is a mechanism that was constituted "to support Centre-State and Inter-State coordination and cooperation in India". The Inter-State Council was established under Article 263 of the Constitution, provided that an Inter-State Council (ISC) may be established "if at any time it appears to the President that the public interests would be served by the establishment of a Council".

Therefore, the constitution itself did not establish the ISC, because it was not considered necessary at the time the constitution was being framed, but kept the option for its establishment open. This option was exercised in 1990. Therefore, the ISC was established as a permanent body on 28 May 1990 by a presidential order on recommendation of Sarkaria Commission.

Moreover, the Commission on Centre-State Relations under the Chairmanship of Justice R. S. Sarkaria had recommended that a permanent Inter-State Council called the Inter-Governmental Council (IGC) should be set up under Article 263. The ISC has been established pursuant to this recommendation of the commission.

It cannot be dissolved and re-established. Therefore, the current status of ISC is that of a permanent constitutional body.[3] The objective of the ISC is to discuss or investigate policies, subjects of common interest, and disputes among states.