Patna, Apr 24: Union Home Minister Amit Shah said historians have not given due place to Babu Kunwar Singh in history. Addressing 'Vijayotsav' celebrations at Jagdishpur in Ara. Shah said iconic freedom fighter Veer Kunwar Singh defeated Britishers at the age of 80 years and his contribution in freedom struggle set a milestone in history.

He said veergatha of Veer Kunwar Singh must reach to youth of the country. Union Home Minister announced the centre will construct Veer Kunwar Singh memorial at Jagdishpur.