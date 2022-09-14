Hindi is friend of all Indian languages: Amit Shah

"As the country celebrates Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Hindi language should get equal importance. Hindi unites the Nation," said the union minister in his address to the nation on the occasion of Hindi Diwas.

"Under the leadership of PM Modi, efforts are underway to promote our official language Hindi," Shah added.

This is the first time that this annual program is being organized outside Delhi on the occasion of Hindi Diwas. Hindi is the third highest spoken language globally with over 65 crore speakers worldwide.

Hindi Diwas is celebrated to mark the adoption of Hindi as the country's official language by the Constituent Assembly in 1949.