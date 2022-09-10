Speaking at the Booth President Sankalp Mahasammelan in Jodhpur, Shah said, "The one who said India is not a nation is now on a yatra to unite India wearing a foreign T-shirt,"

"Rahul Baba had said that India is not a nation. Rahul Gandhi, in which book have you read this? This is the nation for which lakhs and lakhs of people have sacrificed their lives. Rahul Gandhi needs to study India's history," Shah attacked.

His t-shirt jibe comes a day after the BJP slammed Congress saying that Gandhi, who has been targeting the ruling government over inflation, wore a foreign t-shirt worth Rs 41,257 for a campaign. The saffron party said that the former Congress president sported a foreign-made dress when Prime Minister was batting for 'make-in India' products.

Congress responded to the BJP's attack by saying the saffron party was "scared' of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra.' "Hey... are you scared? Seeing the crowd gathered in Bharat Jodo Yatra. Talk about the issue. Speak on unemployment and inflation. If we have to discuss the clothes, then Modi ji's suit of 10 lakhs and glasses of 1.5 lakhs should be discussed. Do BJP want to discuss this?" it tweeted.

Coming to Shah, he attacked Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for not reducing the taxes on petrol and diesel despite the Centre slashing the tax rates on them.

"The prime Minister reduced the tax on petrol recently, all the BJP-ruled states reduced it too, but Ashok Gehlot did not do it. The most expensive petrol and diesel in the country is sold in Rajasthan today. The most expensive electricity is available in Rajasthan. Who is responsible?" he said.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is on a 150-day-long 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', met a controversial catholic priest George Ponnaiah in the Kanyakumari district of Tamil Nadu where he camped for a morning break on Friday. The BJP today slammed the Congress leader over a video that is now viral on social media platforms. In the video the pastor is seen terming Jesus the 'only real god'.

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla attacked Rahul Gandhi, "George Ponnaiah who met Rahul Gandhi says Jesus is the only God unlike Shakti (& other Hindu Gods)".