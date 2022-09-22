Amit Shah chairs meeting with NSA, top officials amid PFI raids

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, Director General of National Investigation Agency (NIA) Dinkar Gupta were among the top officials who attended the high-level meeting.

The union home minister took stock of the action taken against the terror suspects and activists of the Popular Front of India (PFI) across the country.

The central government is under pressure to ban the notorious Islamic outfit Popular Front of India (PFI), which has been accused of anti-social and anti-national actions across the county.

The PFI is already banned in numerous states, but the government intends to ban it through a centralised notification.

In a massive, multi-agency crackdown, the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Paramilitary force jointly conducted pan-India raids covering 13 states against PFI, SDPI leadership and cadres for terror-related and terror-funding activities.

As many as 106 activists of the Popular Front of India were arrested on Thursday in early morning raids by multi-agencies led by the National Investigation Agency, covering around 11 states, for allegedly supporting terror activities in the country.

The raids were carried out in the cities of several states including Telangana, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Assam and Uttar Pradesh.