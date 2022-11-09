Amit Shah chairs high-level meet with IB officials, counter terror gets top focus

New Delhi, Nov 09: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting of Intelligence Bureau officers from across the country and discussed issues relating to counter-terrorism, Left Wing Extremism, cyber matters, border issues and technological upgradation.

At the meting Shah also assessed the internal security situation in the country and the need for coordination between the state and central agencies. The meeting began at 11 am at a highly secure location and will end at 5 pm.