Amit Shah calls for across-border cooperation to fight cross-border terrorism

Speaking at the valedictory ceremony of the 90th Annual General Assembly of Interpol, the Union Home Minister said that the global definition for terrorism is important. "Crime has now become borderless. We have to think above conventional geographical crimes. Across-border cooperation is necessary to fight cross-border terrorism. Interpol is essential for it. A global definition of terrorism is important. Narratives of good terrorism, bad terrorism, small terrorism and big terrorism cannot go together," ANI quoted him as saying.

The Union Home Minister batted for a collective fight against terrorism. "India is one of the oldest members of Interpol. Such an organisation is important for international cooperation. I appreciate efforts taken by Interpol across the world to maintain law and security," he said.

Shah further said that India has advised Interpol to establish a real-time information-action network against terrorism activities. "India has always stood with anti-terrorism activities worldwide," he added.

The 90th General Assembly of Interpol is held in New Delhi between 18-21. It had the participation of the delegations from 195 member countries comprising Ministers, police and intelligence chiefs of countries and heads of national central bureaus, and senior police officers attended the event.