Amidst COVID-19 surge, Saudi bars travel to India, 15 other countries

New Delhi, May 23: Amidst the surge in the number of COVID-19 cases, Saudi Arabia had barred its citizens from travelling to India and 15 other countries.
Saudi nationals have been barred from travelling to Lebanon, Syria, Turkey, Iran, Afghanistan, Yemen, Somalia, Ethiopia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Libya, Indonesia, Vietnam, Armenia, Belarus, and Venezuela apart from India.
Hello, the countries to which citizens are prohibited from traveling due to the outbreak of the Corona virus are: Lebanon, Syria, Turkey, Iran, Afghanistan, India,
Yemen, Somalia, Ethiopia, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Libya, Indonesia, Vietnam, Armenia, Belarus, Venezuela. We are happy to serve you. The kingdom of Saudi Arabia said in a tweet.
