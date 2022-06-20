Amid violent protests, Anand Mahindra offers to recruit trained, capable young Agniveers

"Saddened by the violence around the Agneepath program. When the scheme was mooted last year I stated - and I repeat - the discipline and skills Agniveers gain will make them eminently employable. The Mahindra Group welcomes the opportunity to recruit such trained, capable young people," Anand Mahindra tweeted.

Responding to a question on recruitment of Agniveers, Anand Mahindra "Large potential for employment of Agniveers in the Corporate Sector. With leadership, teamwork & physical training, agniveers provide market-ready professional solutions to industry, covering the full spectrum from operations to administration & supply chain management."

Widespread protests have broken out across the country after the centre announced the new scheme under which youngsters will be recruited for four years.

Unveiling the scheme on Tuesday, the government had said youngsters between the ages of 17-and-a-half and 21 years would be inducted for a four-year tenure, while 25 per cent of the recruits will be retained for regular service.

"Cognisant of the fact that it has not been possible to undertake the recruitment during the last two years, the government has decided that a one-time waiver shall be granted for the proposed recruitment cycle for 2022," according to a statement issued by the defence ministry.

"Accordingly, the upper age limit for the recruitment process for Agnipath scheme for 2022 is increased to 23 years," the statement said.