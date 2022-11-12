Amid Sania-Shoaib divorce buzz, Pak actress Ayesha Omar's name pops up

While the couple has so far remained silent about the divorce rumours, Sania Mirza's latest cryptic post on social media has given credence to the divorce speculations.

Hyderabad, Nov 12: Amidst ongoing reports of marital discord between tennis star Sania Mirza and her husband Pakistan's star cricketer Shoaib Malik, actress Ayesha Omar's name is doing rounds with many speculating that the cricketer is in an extra-marital relationship with the actress.

On her Instagram account, she had recently posted, "Where do broken hearts go. To find Allah". This post came at a time when Pakistan media had speculated that the couple had parted ways and were living separately.

If the latest reports are to be believed, the Pakistani cricketer is having an extra-marital affair with Ayesha Omar.

Ayesha Omar and Shoaib Malik worked with each other for a bold photoshoot almost a year back. Rumour mills have it that it was his proximity to Ayesha that apparently led to a rift in Shoaib's marriage with Sania Mirza. However, there is no confirmation on the report so far.

There are also speculations that the 'estranged' couple are now just co-parenting son Izhaan, according to a report in NDTV. It must be noted that they had celebrated their son's birthday in Dubai recently. While the Pakistan cricketer shared the pics on his social media account, Mirza did not post it.

Who is Ayesha Omar

Speaking of Ayesha, she is a Pakistani actress, model and popular Youtuber. She is also considered as a style icon in Pakistan and her name is among the most popular and highest-paid actresses.

In 2012, Ayesha released her first singles 'Chalte Chalte' and 'Khamoshi' which, although a commercial success in Pakistan, was met with a mixed reaction from critics. She made her film debut in the lead role with successful romantic-comedy 'Karachi Se Lahore' in 2015, followed by supporting characters in war film 'Yalghaar' (2017) and the drama 'Kaaf Kangana' (2019), according to Wikipedia.

For the unversed, Sania Mirza tied the knot with Shoaib Malik in April 2010. They were blessed with a baby boy in 2018.