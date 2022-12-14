Amid netizens calling for 'Pathaan' boycott, MP minister hints at banning the film

Now, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra has hinted at banning the movie. He posted a video in which he raised his two objections against the movie. "The costumes in the song at first glance are objectionable. Actress Deepika Padukone who supports 'Tukde Tukde gang' is in the song of the film #Pathan. The costumes are highly objectionable and the song has been shot with a dirty mindset. The scenes and costumes of the songs should be corrected, otherwise, we will consider whether or not to allow the film to be released in Madhya Pradesh," Narottam Mishra wrote in a Tweet written in Hindi.

In the clip, the minister fumed over Deepika wearing saffron costume. It is not the first time where he has made such comments. Last month, Mishra had slammed the makers of 'Adipurush' and warned them of doing away with wrongful depictions of Hindu religious figures. Similarly, he had called for the cops to file a complaint against Leena Manimekalai's documentary 'Kaali' for projecting the Goddess in a bad light.

On the other hand, Swami Chakrapani Maharaj wrote in a tweet in Hindi, "There has been an insult of saffron and Hindu Sanskrit in Shah Rukh Khan's film Pathaan. Why is the film censor board sleeping? We will impose a ban! The Hindu Mahasabha will oppose it. Swami Chakrapani Maharaj, National President, All India Hindu Mahasabha (sic)."

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's 'Pathaan' will hit the screens on January 25.