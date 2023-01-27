Amid furore, student organisations to screen BBC documentary on PM Modi in Delhi University today

The Bhim Army Student Federation has said that it will hold the screening at 5 pm outside the Arts Faculty in the North Campus of the University of Delhi (DU).

New Delhi, Jan 27: A few days following a ruckus over its screenings at JNU and Jamia Millia Islamia, a student outfit has given a call for holding the screening of the controversial BBC documentary on the 2002 Godhra riots at Delhi University.

The administration has already denied permission for the event. The comes even as various organisations have either planned or screened it after the Centre had last week directed the blocking of multiple YouTube videos and Twitter posts sharing links to the documentary.

The government had recently directed social media platforms to block links to the documentary titled ''India: The Modi Question''. The External Affairs Ministry has trashed the documentary as a ''propaganda piece'' that lacks objectivity and reflects a colonial mindset.

Earlier, the BBC documentary was screened peacefully within the premises of the prestigious Jadavpur University (JU) in Kolkata without any resistance either from the state administration or from any group opposing the content of the film. Over 200 students of the university were in attendance, according to Suvankar Majumdar, a member of the JU's zonal committee of SFI.

The Jamia Millia Islamia on Wednesday became the centre of a kerfuffle after SFI's plans to organise the screening of the documentary were thwarted by the varsity and the police.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) witnessed a ruckus and protests over the screening of the same on Tuesday.