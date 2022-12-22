Amid fresh Covid threat, mask mandate returns in Parliament

Birla came to the House wearing a mask himself, and said Covid cases are once again on the rise in certain countries.

New Delhi, Dec 22: Amid fresh covid scare, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday urged parliamentarians to wear a mask and spread awareness about Covid-appropriate behaviour.

AMid covid scare, the government has advised people to get vaccinated and mask up. It also said that random sample testing will be conducted at airports for passengers arriving from China and other countries.

He said the government has taken quick steps and asked people to wear masks in crowded places and follow Covid-related protocols.

"We should be vigilant keeping in mind the past trends of the pandemic," he told the members.

He also said masks have been made available for MPs at the entry points of the Lok Sabha chamber and they should all wear one.

Besides MPs, masks were also distributed to journalists covering the Winter session of Parliament.

The Lok Sabha secretariat has asked employees to wear masks and following distancing norms.

"We were asked to wear masks before entering the Lok Sabha chamber. We welcome this step. The Lok Sabha secretariat had made arrangements to ensure enough masks were available for members," said BJP MP Manoj Tiwari.

Rajya Sabha

Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar also urged MPs to wear masks and practice social distancing in view of the surging COVID-19 cases in the world, saying the House needs to lead the nation by example.

When the House met for the day, he referred to rising Covid cases in other countries.

"I urge all the members to be extra-cautious about the surging Covid cases in the world," Dhankhar said. "It is our ardent duty to set an example before our countrymen."

"Currently, the Covid situation is getting alarming. We need to be vigilant and take all precautionary steps, including wearing masks, using sanitisers and maintaining social distancing.

"I urge all of you to wear masks inside the House as well," Dhankhar said. "Once again I request you that we need to join hands and lead the nation by example."