Amid criticism, RSS changes its Facebook, Twitter DPs to tricolour

Nagpur, Aug 13: Amid criticism for not displaying the tricolour on its social media accounts to mark 75 years of Independence, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Friday uploaded an image of the national flag as the DP' or display picture of its Twitter and Facebook accounts.

The Sangh on August 3 had countered the criticism for not displaying the tricolour on its social media accounts, saying that it had from the very start supported the Har Ghar Tiranga' initiative and the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebration.