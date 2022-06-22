Amid crisis, Sena MP Sanjay Raut hints at dissolving Maharashtra assembly

. .

Shiv Sena's dissident leader Eknath Shinde on Wednesday asserted that 40 MLAs from Maharashtra have accompanied him to Assam's Guwahati and they are committed to Balasaheb Thackeray's 'Hindutva' ideology.

Shinde along with a group of Shiv Sena and independent legislators arrived here early this morning and he initially refused to speak to the media persons waiting outside the airport. He later said 40 MLAs accompanied him but didn't want to make any comment on anybody.

The Shiv Sena legislators have rebelled against the party bringing a crisis to the MVA government in Maharashtra.

Shinde has claimed the support of 40 MLAs and this is more than enough to circumvent the anti defection law and bring down the government.

The Sena has 55 members in the 288 member assembly while allies NCP and Congress have 53 and 44 respectively. The MVA is also backed by 14 other MLAs and together it has the support of 166 in the assembly where the magic number is 144.