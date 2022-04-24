Amid buzz over Prashant Kishor joining Congress, KCR ropes in I-PAC to lead 2023 campaign

New Delhi, Apr 24: Amid buzz over Prashant Kishor joining Congress, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's party has signed up a contract with Prashant Kishor led-political consultant IPAC ahead of the 2023 Assembly polls amid a growing challenge from BJP.

There has been no official word from TRS on Kishor's discussions with Rao but party sources said Kishor, who met Rao on Saturday, continued the talks on Sunday as well.

While the contemporary political situation in the country was discussed in the talks, Kishor is understood to have submitted the details of the surveys done by his team in Telangana.

Kishor's meeting with Rao assumes significance in view of the speculation over the political strategist joining the Congress.

Rao, who is popularly known as KCR, said in March that Kishor is working with him on bringing a 'parivartan' (change) in the entire country. Both were working together in Telangana also.

Rao had described Kishor as his best friend for the last seven-eight years and praised the latter for his commitment to a cause.

TRS supremo is making efforts to stitch up an anti-BJP bloc comprising various regional leaders including Mamata Banerjee and Uddhav Thackeray.

Kishor, credited with successfully handling the campaigns of several political parties in assembly elections in different states, including the DMK and TMC in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal last year.

Rao and Kishor are understood to have discussed the ongoing efforts to bring together non-BJP parties, the present round of assembly polls and other political developments.

Rumours have been doing the rounds over Kishor working for TRS for some time now. During his stay in Telangana, Kishor has visited the TRS government's flagship Kaleswaram project.