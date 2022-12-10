Amazon Prime Video's India head Aparna Purohit gets anticipatory bail In 'Tandav' controversy

''In view of the statement made, we confirm the interim order and direct that in the event of the appellant Aparna Purohit being arrested, she shall be released on bail by the arresting officer/trial court on terms and conditions to be fixed by the trial court,'' it said.

New Delhi, Dec 10 : The Supreme Court has granted anticipatory bail to Amazon Prime Video's India head Aparna Purohit in FIRs lodged over the web series ''Tandav''. A bench of justices Sanjiv Khanna and M M Sundresh granted the relief after noting that Purohit has been cooperating in the investigation.

Senior advocates Mukul Rohatgi and Sidharth Luthra, appearing for the petitioner, told the court that Purohit is cooperating in the investigation.

The top court had earlier on March 5, 2021, granted interim protection from arrest to Purohit.

She has been accused of inappropriate depiction of Uttar Pradesh Police personnel, Hindu deities and an adverse portrayal of a character playing the prime minister in the web series.

Earlier, the apex court, on January 27, 2021, had declined to grant interim protection from any coercive action to Ali Abbas Zafar, director of the web series; Purohit; producer Himanshu Mehra; the show's writer Gaurav Solanki and actor Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub. It had said they may seek bail from courts concerned in the FIRs lodged in connection with the web series.

Purohit appealed to the top court against the Allahabad High Court's order declining anticipatory bail to her saying she had not been vigilant and has acted irresponsibly making her open to criminal prosecution in permitting streaming of a movie which is against the fundamental rights of the majority of citizens of this country.

On January 19, 2021, an FIR was lodged on the complaint of Balbir Azad of Raunija village under Rabupura police station of Greater Noida.