Amazon downsizing hits hard Indians too

According to the affected employees, Amazon's Human Resources (HR) personnel called them up for a one-to-one meeting describing it as urgent and no sooner the meeting occurred, they were told that they were fired. This was quite a shocking experience for the employees as most of them have been working from homes till a month ago, hence resuming attending office only to lose their jobs is bizarre for them.

New Delhi, Jan 25: Amidst the news stories coming from the American multinational corporations firing employees in huge numbers, Indian workers are also facing the heat. The latest decision from Amazon CEO Andy Jassy to cut 18,000 jobs globally, has witnessed hundreds of employees in India losing their job. The worst part is the process of firing these employees. Interesting stories have start flowing in from the Amazon employees fired recently .

According to the reports, most of the impacted employees in Amazon's recent firing are the ones that belong to SD-1 and SD-2 levels. However, some senior management employees have also been fired in Amazon's efforts to reduce its operating cost wherein it decided to retrench nearly 1% of its employees around the world.

Just 4 hours to leave

As the recent trend of firings by the companies like Google, Facebook, etc. is going on, the process followed by Amazon has according to the reports been quite smooth. At least Amazon's firing has not received the kind of reactions Twitter's firing received. Elon Musk came under fire for the unprofessional firing of its employees.

The impacted employees have told their stories to the media wherein they claim that they had to go for a one-on-one meeting with the senior manager and the HR. However, to their surprise they were given just four hours to complete the tasks before being given the firing letter. The best part is that the company explained to each of the impacted employees about the process.

For instance, all the impacted employees have been told by their managers and the HR about severance pay and other benefits that they would get in lieu of the job loss. Needless to say some of these employees have already got job offers from other companies.

It's pertinent to note that tech layoffs by companies such as Google, Microsoft and Meta have impacted a huge number of professionals. According to the reports nearly 2,00,000 workers worldwide have been impacted by the recent retrenchment activities by tech giants.