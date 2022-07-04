Jammu, July 04: In order to provide an opportunity for millions of devotees of Amarnath Yatra across the globe who could not come for the Yatra this year, the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB) is extending the online facility for performing virtual Pooja, Virtual Hawan and Prasad Booking, so that the devotees have a personalized experience of the of godliness and bliss of the holy cave shrine.

It was informed that the devotees can book their Pooja, Hawan, and Prasad online, and priests at the holy cave will offer it in the devotee's name, besides the Prasad will be subsequently delivered at doorsteps of the devotees.

On the occasion, CEO, SASB, Nitishwar Kumar noted that the online services can be booked through Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board's website by clicking Book Online Pooja/ Hawan/Prasad link & through the Board's Mobile application (which may be downloaded through the link , by paying 1100 rupees/- for virtual Pooja, 1100 rupees/- for Prasad booking (with 5 gm silver coin of Shri Amarnathji), 2100 rupees/- for Prasad booking (with 10 gm silver coin of Shri Amarnathji ) 5100 rupees/- for the special hawan or combination of any of the above.

. .

The Virtual Pooja or Hawan would be carried out by the Pujaris at the Cave shrine by pronouncing the Name and Gotra of the devotee along with chanting of Mantras and Shlokas.

He said that by maximizing the use of available technology and digitization, the devotees would be let in a virtual online room through Jio meet application wherein they can have a special virtual Pooja and Darshan of Lord Shiva.

He further observed said that arrangements have been made with the Postal Department for dispatching Prasad within 48 hour and said that once the booking is done, the Shrine Board would share the link and date/time on the registered mobile number/ e-mail id of the devotee.

The portal has been developed by Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board with the help of National Informatics Centre, J&K.