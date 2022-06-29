Amarnath Yatra 2022: First batch of pilgrims leave Bhagwati Nagar-base camp in Jammu

. .

This year's 43 day long annual pilgrimage to Shri Amarnath Cave Shrine in Kashmir Valley is commencing tomorrow from Pahalgam and Baltal tracks in Kashmir Valley. There was huge enthusiasm among the Yatris considering the fact that due to Covid Pandemic , Yatra was suspended for the last two years.

Unprecedented security measures have been made for this Year's Amarnath Yatra . Adequate number of CRPF, state police and armed police personnel have been deployed in Jammu city and on Jammu- Srinagar National Highway and Pathankot- Jammu National Highway. The convoy of vehicles ferrying pilgrims from Jammu base camp to Srinagar were being escorted by the security personnel.

In a major decision aimed at protection, safety and security of Shri Amarnath Ji Pilgrims, the Ministry of Home Affairs and J&K Government have decided not to allow any yatri to move from Jammu to Srinagar after movement of the Road Opening Party as allowing yatra only under the ROP has also been made part of the SOP now.