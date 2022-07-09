Amarnath Yatra may resume within a day or two

Speaking to news agency ANI, Kuldiep Singh, DG, CRPF, said that critically injured people in the Friday incident were airlifted to Srinagar. "Two people who were buried but were alive were rescued. We are taking all precautionary steps. 41 missing as per J&K police out of which some were rescued. Yatra may resume within a day or two," he was quoted by the news agency in a tweet.

The death toll in the flash flood triggered by heavy rain near the Amarnath cave shrine rose to 16 on Saturday as the search operations continued without a break amid fears that many are still trapped under the debris.

Officials said 15,000 stranded pilgrims were shifted to the lower base camp of Panjtarni and 25 injured people were rushed to hospitals after the flash flood and landslides rummaged through tents and community kitchens on Friday afternoon.

. .

The 43-day Yatra began on June 30 from the twin routes -- the traditional 48-km path from Nunwan in Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag, and the 14-km shorter but steep Baltal route in Ganderbal district of central Kashmir.

The pilgrimage to the cave shrine is being held after a gap of three years. In 2019, the pilgrimage was cancelled midway ahead of the Centre abrogating Article 370 provisions of the Constitution. The pilgrimage did not take place in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid pandemic.

According to an Army official, mountain rescue teams and lookout patrols with high-tech equipment and sniffer dogs have been deployed for the search and rescue operation. "Air rescue operations started Saturday morning and six pilgrims were evacuated by Army helicopters. The military medical teams are receiving patients and casualties at the Nilagrar helipad for onward evacuation," an official said.

A Mi-17 chopper of the BSF's air wing has been pressed into service. The Jammu and Kashmir administration has also deployed advanced light helicopters for rescue operations. A Border Security Force (BSF) spokesperson in Delhi said, "Sixteen bodies have been shifted to Baltal."

As per the officials of Amarnath Shrine Board, 35 pilgrims have been discharged following treatment, 17 people are getting the treatment and are likely to get discharged tonight. "All safe and healthy," an official informed ANI.