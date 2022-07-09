New Delhi, July 8: The India Meteorological Department on Friday said that the deaths and destruction near the Amarnath cave shrine in south Kashmir was due to a highly localised rain event.
Amarnath tragedy result of highly localised rain event: IMD
According to weather scientists, the shrine reported 31 mm of rainfall between 4.30 pm and 6.30 pm on Friday. At least 15 people were killed and tents and community kitchens near the shrine were swamped with mud and rocks that came hurtling down with a gush of water after a spell of rain.
The region above the Amarnath cave shrine received 28 mm of rainfall between 5.30 pm and 6.30 pm, a scientist from the IMD said. Lotus said there was a possibility of a severe rainfall event in the higher reaches of the mountain near the cave shrine of Amarnath.
