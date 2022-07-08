New Delhi, July 8: At least 15 persons were killed when a cloudburst near the holy cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir Himalayas triggered flash floods Friday evening that also damaged 25 tents and three community kitchens, police officials said.
Amarnath cloudburst: The story in 10 points
What we know, so far?
- Over 40 people are missing. Three persons have been rescued, officials said. The cloudburst struck around 5.30 pm amid heavy rainfall. The gushing waters hit the base camp outside the shrine, damaging 25 tents and three community kitchens where the pilgrims are served food, they said.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed anguish over the incident. "Anguished by the cloud burst near Shree Amarnath cave. Condolences to the bereaved families. Spoke to @manojsinha_ Ji and took stock of the situation. Rescue and relief operations are underway. All possible assistance is being provided to the affected."
- Union Home Minister Amit Shah directed central forces and Jammu and Kashmir administration to ensure swift rescue operations. Shah said in a Tweet in Hindi that he has spoken to J&K LG Manoj Sinha to take stock of the situation. "NDRF, CRPF, BSF and local administration are engaged in the rescue work. Saving people's lives is our priority. I wish all the devotees well," the minister said.
- Sinha said he is closely monitoring the situation and instructed all concerned to provide necessary assistance to the pilgrims. "Deeply pained by unfortunate incident of cloudburst at Shri Amarnathji holy cave, in which precious lives have been lost. I send my heartfelt condolences to bereaved families. Rescue operation by NDRF, SDRF, BSF, Army, JKP & Shrine board admin is in progress," he tweeted.
- Indian Air Force assets including helicopters and personnel on standby to launch rescue and relief operations at the Amarnath cave site.
- Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi extends condolences to bereaved families over the Amarnath cave cloudburst incident, saying, "I was very distressed to learn about the tragic death of number of pilgrims on account of cloudburst near the holy cave shrine of Amarnath in J&K"
- Rescue operations are being carried out in cloudburst affected area at the lower Amarnath Cave site. A total of 10 Army rescue teams with Army Dogs continue rescue operations.
- Emergency helpline numbers are active in view of the cloudburst that happened today in the lower reaches of the Amarnath cave in J&K
- NDRF: 011-23438252, 011-23438253
Kashmir Divisional Helpline: 0194-2496240
Shrine Board Helpline: 0194-2313149
- As the situation in Amarnath yatra became critical after a cloudburst, the pilgrimage's suspended till the situation returns to normal, informed the officials on Friday.
More AMARNATH News arrow_forward
Read more...