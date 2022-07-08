Amarnath cloudburst: PM Modi condoles the loss of life

New Delhi, July 8: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday mourned the loss of life in the cloudburst near the Amarnath holy cave shrine in Jammu & Kashmir.

"Anguished by the cloud burst near Shree Amarnath cave. Condolences to the bereaved families. Spoke to Manoj Sinha ji and took stock of the situation. Rescue and relief operations are underway. All possible assistance is being provided to the affected," Modi said in a Tweet.

After a cloudburst incident was reported near the Amarnath cave which reportedly claimed at least 15 lives till now, Union Home Minister Amit Shah took note of the situation and said saving the lives of people was a priority. The Union Home Minister also had a word with J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and said rescue operations were underway.

"I have spoken with Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha pertaining to flash floods triggered by a cloudburst at Amarnath Cave. NDRF, SDRF, BSF and local admin are doing the rescue work. Our priority is to save the lives of people," tweeted Shah. The Disaster Management Authority of Jammu and Kashmir reported at least 10 casualties. The cloudburst took place at the Amarnath cave on Friday which resulted in a heavy discharge of water in the 'nallah', adjoining the cave.

"One NDRF team is always deployed near the holy cave, it immediately engaged in the rescue work. One more team has been deployed and another is on its way. 10 casualties reported so far and three rescued alive," said National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) DG Atul Karwal.

As the situation in Amarnath yatra became critical after a cloudburst, the pilgrimage's suspended till the situation returns to normal, informed the officials on Friday. "Situation is under control, rains are still going on. Looking at the hazard level, the Amarnath Yatra has been halted temporarily due to the area being inundated. If the weather remains normal and makeshift arrangements are made, then the yatra can be resumed tomorrow," said Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) spokesperson PRO Vivek Kumar Pandey.