Alvida Jumma Mubarak 2022: Wishes, images, quotes to share on the last Jumma of Ramadan

New Delhi, Apr 29: Today is the last Juma i.e. Goodbye Zuma of the month of Ramzan-ul-Mubarak. The last Zuma is celebrated before Eid al-Fitr, which is one of the most significant celebrations for the Muslims community.

It is believed that whatever prayer you ask at the time of Alvida Namaz is fulfilled.

Muslims all over the world read namaz on the last Friday of Every Month, but Ramadan's Alvida Jumma Mubarak 2022 or Jumma Tul Wida is considered to be the most important.

. .

Goodbye Zuma means saying goodbye to Zuma. There are four Juma i.e. four Fridays in the month of Ramadan, of which the last Juma is known as Goodbye Zuma.

On this occasion, people of the Muslim community ask Allah for special prayers for themselves or their family.

If the moon appears on May 1, then Eid will be celebrated across the country on May 2, otherwise, on May 3, the festival of Eid will be celebrated with gaiety. With this, the preparations for celebrating Eid start in full swing.



Wish you all the best on the day of last Juma through these messages.