Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair sent to one-day police custody

Soon after the arrest, Zubair was produced before a Duty Magistrate's residence in Burari late in the night. The Court also allowed half an hour visitation to Zubair's counsel in police custody.

Earlier this month, a case against Zubair was registered under sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, language etc.) and 295A (deliberate and malicious act intended to outrage religious feelings) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), K P S Malhotra, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber Cell), said.

Opposition leaders, including former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government over Zubair's arrest.