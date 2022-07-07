Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair moves SC for bail, hearing tomorrow

Zubair's lawyer Colin Gonsalves approached the Apex Court against the Allahabad high court refusing to quash the FIR against him on June 13. Gonsalves said that Zubair faces death threats and there is real concern about his safety. The Supreme Court has agreed to hear the plea on Friday.

New Delhi, July 07: Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair on Thursday moved the Supreme Court for pre-arrest bail and quashing of a hate speech FIR registered against him at Sitapur in Uttar Pradesh.

Pointing out the gravity of charges against fact-checker Mohammed Zubair, a Delhi court on Saturday sent him to 14-day judicial custody in a case related to a tweet from 2018.

Zubair is already in judicial custody in a case registered by the Delhi Police which has booked him for promoting enmity among religious groups registered.

He is accused in a case related to an 'objectionable tweet' he had posted in 2018 against a Hindu deity.

The case against Zubair was based on a complaint from a Twitter handle called Hanuman Bhakt alleging that Zubair had tweeted a questionable image with the intention to deliberately insult a Hindu God.

Zubair was arrested by the Delhi Police on June 27 and had been remanded to one-day police custody by the duty magistrate.

He was then produced before CMM on June 28 and was remanded to further police custody for 4 days.

He was initially booked for offences under Sections 153A (promoting enmity between religious groups) and 295 (injuring or defiling place of worship, with intent to insult the religion of any class) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Subsequently, offences under Section 35 of FCRA and Sections 201 (destruction of evidence) and 120b (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC were added.

He was remanded to judicial custody for 14 days by Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Snigdha Sarvaria on July 2.

Subsequently, another case was registered by the UP police for hurting religious sentiments based on a tweet he had put out against Mahant Bajrang Muni, Yati Narsinghanand and Swami Anand Swaroop.

He has been remanded to judicial custody in that case also. Zubair has moved the top court against this.