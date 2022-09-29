Speaking with Asianet News, Dr Nithin Narayanan said he developed the skill of good handwriting in childhood.

"My sister used to make me write in four-lined notebooks when I was a child. I love writing, so even when I write a prescription I try to write in block letters," he was quoted as saying. "Yes, I know about the complaints about doctors' handwriting being unreadable...Maybe because I love to write, I write my prescriptions in block letters. The other doctors write illegibly because maybe they are busy. I try my best to write prescriptions legibly even when I'm busy. Patients often appreciate this," he said.

After the post went viral, netizens were so surprised at his neat handwriting and have also appreciated the doctor. Some also pointed out that as doctors usually have a long line of patients waiting, writing clear prescriptions is not always possible.