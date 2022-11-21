All's well between Uddhav camp & Cong? Sanjay Raut posts praises for Rahul Gandhi

Mumbai, Not 21: After reports of tension brewing between the Uddhav Thackeray Shiv Sena faction and Congress due to Rahul Gandhi's recent remarks on Veer Savarkar, Sanjay Raut has now publicly praised the Congress leader hinting at a patch-up between the two parties. Raut said Rahul Gandhi is one such person who stays connected as friends against ideological and political differences.

The Shiv Sena MP, who was in jail in a money laundering case, said that Rahul Gandhi, who is spearheading Bharat Jodo Yatra, checked on him amid his busy schedule. Bharat Jodo Yatra is currently passing through Maharashtra.

Sanjay Raut said, "Rahul Gandhi called and checked on me yesterday despite his busy schedule amid Bharat Jodo Yatra. He said we were concerned about your well-being & said take care, we will work together again."

The Shiv Sena leader further alleged that his friends in the BJP were happy when he was in Jail and said it was politics of the 'Mughal era'.

"Rahul Gandhi is one such person who stays connected as friends against ideological and political differences. I have friends in BJP as well but they were happy when I was in jail, this is politics of Mughal era."

This comes when the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance was in danger following Rahul Gandhi's remarks over Savarkar.

Rahul Gandhi had criticised Veer Savarkar and said he took mercy from the British while he was in jail. He also accused him of betraying legendary freedom icons like Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Sardar Patel by appealing to the British.

Following Rahul Gandhi's remarks over Savarkar, Uddhav-led Shiv Sena hinted at division in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance.

Following the remarks of Rahul Gandhi, Uddhav had said they have immense respect for Savarkar.

It was also reported that Shiv Sena may leave that alliance of MVA.