All-women special investigation team to probe Chandigarh University MMS scandal

"Investigations are going on at full pace," he added. Three people, including a woman student, have been arrested. The DGP appealed to everyone to maintain peace and harmony. "Do not fall for unverified rumours. Let's work together for peace in society," he said.

Protests had rocked the campus in Punjab's Mohali since Saturday demanding transparent investigation into allegations that objectionable videos of several women students had been recorded.

The accused girl and her boyfriend, a resident of Shimla, were arrested following massive protests by students.

The university on Monday suspended two wardens for negligence and also declared holidays till September 25.

The university authorities had also rejected as ''false and baseless'' reports that claimed videos of several women students in the hostel were made and leaked on social media and that distraught students had attempted suicide.

The students, however, had accused the university authorities of ''suppressing facts'' and held a fresh protest on Sunday evening, which continued till late night.