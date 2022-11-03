All victims retrieved in Morbi Bridge collapse, no one missing: Report

"Information about one last person said to be missing was actually misinformation given to Morbi district authorities. Police after due verification gave a report to the district admin on the same," ANI reported quoting sources.

PM Modi has called for a detailed and extensive inquiry that will identify all aspects relating to this mishap. He also added that the key learnings from the inquiry must be implemented at the very earliest.

The Prime Minister stated that the authorities must stay in touch with the affected families and ensure that they receive all possible help in this tragic hour.

The century-old bridge, which had reopened five days ago after extensive repairs and renovation, was crammed with people when it collapsed around 6.30 pm on Sunday.

An 'engineering marvel' built at the turn of the 19th century, the suspension bridge was said to reflect ''the progressive and scientific nature of the rulers of Morbi,'' as per its description on the district collectorate website.

The bridge was 1.25 metres wide and spanned 233 metres, and was meant to give a unique identity to Morbi using the latest technology available in those days in Europe, as per the collectorate website.