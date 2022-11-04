All primary schools shut in Delhi from tomorrow amid pollution crisis

Addressing mediapersons, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said there should be no blame-game over the stubble-burning in Punjab.

New Delhi, Nov 04: The Delhi government on Friday ordered the closure of all primary schools from tomorrow onwards till the pollution situation in the National capital improves.

He noted that deteriorating air quality and pollution levels were a problem of the entire north India and the Centre should take steps to address it. ''This is not the time for blame game and politics, but time to find a solution to the problem. Blaming Kejriwal or the Punjab government won't help,'' he asserted.

''We're taking all steps to control the pollution situation. In lieu of that, we're shutting down all primary schools in Delhi from tomorrow... Also shutting down outdoor activities for all classes above class 5,''

''We're also mulling whether the odd-even scheme for vehicles should be implemented,'' Kejriwal said.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann also accompanied him.

''Since our government is in Punjab, we are responsible for the stubble burning. It has been only six months since we formed the government there and there were issues that were being addressed. We are finding solutions. Give us a year's time to address the issue,'' Kejriwal said.

Mann concurred with him and said there was bumper paddy crop, which resulted in a huge amount of stubble , as reported by PTI.

''We are taking steps like there are 1.20 lakh machines to bury stubble. Panchayats have also passed resolutions to stop stubble burning. We promise by November next year, stubble burning will reduce,'' he stressed.