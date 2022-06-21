All our MLAs will return: Sanjay Raut alleges plot to weaken Sena

"Eknath Shinde is not Mumbai, but communication has been established with him," Raut said.

"I have heard that our MLAs are in Surat, Gujarat and they are not being allowed to leave. But they will certainly return as all of them are dedicated to Shiv Sena. I trust that all our MLAs will return and everything will be fine," Raut added.

. .

However, Raut did not elaborate on the number of MLAs who have gone incommunicado along with Shinde.

The statement comes amid Shiv Sena minister Eknath Shinde going incommunicado and apparently camping in Gujarat along with some party MLAs after the state Legislative Council polls.

Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray has called a meeting of the Sena MLAs on Tuesday precisely for this purpose, the sources said. The Shiv Sena and its MVA allies NCP and Congress had contested two seats each in the Legislative Council polls on Monday.

However, Congress's Dalit leader Chandrakant Handore lost the polls. The opposition BJP in the state won all the five seats it contested. A Congress minister said Handore's loss has come as a shock for the party.

The Shiv Sena has 55 MLAs and three of its ministers are from smaller parties and Independents. The Shiv Sena has the support of some 59 MLAs.