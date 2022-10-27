The Canadian envoy made the remarks while visiting Gurdwara Bangla Sahib, Delhi where he was scheduled to pay obeisance. The Canadian ambassador was seen addressing the media there.

The reporter repeatedly asked him several questions related to Khalistan and Khalistan referendum held in Canada such as how is Canadian Govt dealing with Khalistani outfits, action against these outfits and his comment on "referendum" by them, but the envoy only answered, "All faiths are welcome in Canada."

The reporter even said that the Khalistan outfit is known as anti-India.

"In Canada, we love people of all faiths. All faiths are welcome in Canada," ANI quoted the Canadian High Commissioner as saying.

The remarks of the Canadian envoy come when both countries are witnessing diplomatic ups and downs due to growing Khalistani activities in the country.

It is to be noted that SFJ was 'banned' in India in 2019 as an unlawful association because of its separatist agenda. The SJF campaigns for a Punjab independence referendum to carve out a separate Khalistan.

The Khalistan referendum in Canada was organised by the pro-Khalistani group Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) on September 19 in Brampton, Ontario in which over 100,000 Canadian Sikhs took part in voting for the Khalistan Referendum.

Another referendum is scheduled to be organised by the group on November 6 in Ontario. Prior to the referendum, the government of India asked the Canadian authority to act against those who promote terror and violence against the largest democracy in the world.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also flagged the issue and said in a statement recently, "From time to time, we have engaged with the Canadian government, I have myself engaged with my counterpart on this (Khalistani) issue. And we have flagged the need to ensure that freedoms in a democratic society are not misused by forces which actually advocate violence and, and bigotry."

Following the September 19 referendum in Canada, the Ministry of External Affairs said in an advisory that Indian nationals and students from India in Canada advised to exercise caution and remain vigilant following a sharp increase in incidents of hate crimes, sectarian violence and anti-India activities in Canada.

The MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi during weekly media briefing termed the referendum a "farcical" exercise.

"The farcical exercise was held by the extremists and radical elements supporting the so-called Khalistan referendum in Canada."

Bagchi further added that the matter was taken up with the Canadian authorities through diplomatic channels.

"The government of Canada has reiterated that they respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India, and that they will not recognize the so-called referendum, which is taking place in Canada," he said.

He also added, "the government of India will continue to press the government of Canada on this matter."