Akshaya Tritiya: How to buy digital gold online, on PayTM and GooglePay?

In Sanskrit, the word 'akshaya' means "never diminishing" in the sense of "prosperity, hope, joy, success", while 'tritiya' means "third phase of the moon". It is believed that the day is considered auspicious by Hindus and Jains in many regions of India to start new ventures, make investments, buy gold and silver, marriages, and other property.

New Delhi, Apr 29: 'Akshaya Tritiya' is an annual Hindu and Jain spring festival. It falls on the third tithi (lunar day) of the bright half (Shukla Paksha) of the month of Vaisakha. This year, it is celebrated on Tuesday, May 3.

As per Hindu mythology, 'Akshaya Tritiya' marks the start of the first yug - Satyug or the golden age. It is believed that on this day Lord Krishna gave Draupadi a 'patra' (leaf) in which an abundance of food appeared for the Pandavas, who were then in exile.

Over the decades, buying gold has become a trend among Hindus on this special day and it is a common sight to see people queuing up at jewellery shops to purchase at least a gram of gold.

However, times have changed today and visting a jewellery shop is not the only option as people can buy gold digitally online. Yes, it is a method where people can it virtually buy precious yellow metal.

The major benefit of buying digital gold is that buyers need not to worry about theft or robbery (like in case of physical gold) as it is stored in insured vaults by the seller on the buyer's behalf. As far as purity is concerned, the gold purchased is 24 karat gold or 99.5 pure gold.

How to Buy It Online?

Netizens can buy digital gold online from sites like HDFC Securities, G-Pay, Motilal Oswal, etc. More importantly, they can purchase digital gold from their mobiles through apps like PayTM and Google apps.

On Paytm Mobile Application:

Open the Paytm app on your mobile phone

Go to the All Services section

Go to the search bar and search the term Gold

Click on Gold

Select from the options - Buy in Amount or Buy in Grams

Enter the amount you want to buy and click on Proceed

Complete the purchase to buy digital gold. You can make payment from Paytm Wallet, UPI, Net Banking, Debit or Credit Card

On Paytm Official Website:

Go to the Paytm Gold page on Paytm

Select from the options - Buy in Amount or Buy in Grams

Enter the amount you want to buy and click on Proceed

Complete the purchase to buy digital gold. You can make payment from Paytm Wallet, Net Banking, Debit or Credit Card

How to buy Gold on GooglePay? Follow these steps: