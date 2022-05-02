What is Akshaya Tiriyaya? In Sanskrit's 'Akshaya' means "something that never ends", "never diminishing" or "eternal in nature" while 'Tritiya' means "third phase of the moon". It falls on the third tithi (lunar day) of the bright half (Shukla Paksha) of the month of Vaisakha. It is regionally observed as an auspicious day by Hindus, Jains and Jharkhand tribals in India and Nepal, as it signifies the "third day of unending prosperity".

New Delhi, May 2: Akshaya Tritiya is one of the most sacred and auspicious days for the Hindus. They believe that all good things started on this will succeed. This day is therefore symbolic of luck, success, and fortune.

There is a belief among a section of people, that only buying gold or silver brings good fortune. However, it is not true as per Vedic scriptures. People can purchase home appliances, vehicles, start new ventures, businesses, offices, etc., on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya.

Not just material things; fasting, doing charity and helping the needy on this day is another festive practice.

Reciting holy scriptures, Bhagavad Gita and doing 'annadanam' to get the blessings of the Almighty.

Don'ts on This Day

It is also said that people should have positive thoughts and avoid negative thoughts.

People should have 'sathvik' food.

Houses should be lit well and darkness should not surface any corner of the house.

Do not pay Goddess Lakshmi alone. If performing pooja, worship Lakshmi and Narayana together to get an abundance of happiness at home.

Do not get angry and keep the people around you happy.

Do not wake up late in the morning; wear clean clothes.

People should avoid travelling on this day.

Do not consume liquor or smoke on Akshaya Tritiya.