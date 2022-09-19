Heavy security was deployed outside the party office even as police said the party did not have permission to hold the protest.

Lucknow, Sep 19: Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav was stopped by cops during his 'Padyatra' to the State Assembly against price rise and lawlessness in the Yogi Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh.

"They had not taken permission. Still, they were assigned a designated route that would not have caused traffic congestion. They refused to take that. We've no option but to stop them here. If they take the designated route, there won't be a problem," said Jt CP (Law & Order) Piyush Mordia.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took a jibe at Samajwadi Party yatra saying they can ask questions in a democratic way, but it's "too much to expect" from them.

"The monsoon session UP Legislative Assembly is starting today. People of the state have a lot of expectations from this session. Our govt will be discussing several issues like floods. We'll answer the questions of the opposition during this Monsoon session," Adithyanath told reporters.

"There is no harm if any party asks their questions in a democratic way. Samajwadi Party should take permission for any procession which should not harm anyone. Following laws and order is too much of an expectation from Samajwadi Party leaders," he added.

UP Deputy CM KP Maurya said, "SP's protest is not related to the benefit of common people. If they want to discuss this, they are free to do it in the Assembly. Our govt is ready for discussions. SP is jobless now, they've nothing to do. Such protests will only create problems for people."

Visuals from the march shows, Akhilesh Yadav holding a banner against the Yogi Adityanath government among a crowd of SP members.

SP legislatures, who took part in the march shouted slogans against the ruling party.

The Samajwadi Party has been targeting the BJP for price rises among other issues.