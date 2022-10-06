Akasa flights to allow pets from Nov 1

It has to be noted that Jet Airways only allows birds and rabbits on domestic flights.

However, the airline will only permit pets weighing 7 kg in the cabin.

"The pets up to 7 kg (one pet) are allowed in/on board the cabin...the rest may be allowed in the cargo," Akasa Air said.

Late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed airline has also stated that only domesticated pets will be allowed to fly in the cabin by paying a fee amount. However, the charges are yet to be announced.

Earlier, Air India was the only commercial airline in the country which allowed pets on board with specific weights.