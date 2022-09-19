Soon, the hashtag #AirtelDown became the latest trend as multiple users complained of facing trouble.

According to Down Detector, the platform that provides real-time status of apps and services, 1,643 reports of outages from Airtel users were filed at 11:00 pm to 2.00 am on September 18th.

As per the platform, about 54 per cent of users had complained about no signal while 35 per cent reported total blackout and 11 per cent users reported problems with mobile internet.

Several users facing the outage took to Twitter. Cities including Bengaluru, Kolkata and Kochi saw an Airtel blackout.

Meanwhile, the Internet connectivity problem could not stop the memes from pouring in on social media. Twitter users lost no time in flagging the issue with memes and jokes. Take a look

It is important to note that Airtel has been facing quite a lot of outage issues in the recent past. For instance, one such outage hit Airtel customers in June 2022. The outage though was short-lived as the company resolved the issue in a few minutes.