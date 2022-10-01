Airtel 5G users will not need to upgrade their 4G SIMs

New Delhi, Oct 01: Airtel today announced the launch of its 5G services in India. While the telecom company has not named the cities, it said that it plans on covering the entire country by 2024.

While Airtel users would be able to use 5G services soon, the question that arises is whether you would need a new Airtel 5G SIM. Airtel users who are using the 4G SIM do not need to upgrade. Bear in mind that you would need a 5G enabled phone.