The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) says it has from Thursday (July 21) amended the Civil Aviation Requirement (CAR) on "carriage by air - persons with disability (Divyangjan) and/or persons with reduced mobility" to improve the accessibility of boarding and flying for disabled ((Divyangjan) people.

. .

"Airline shall not refuse carriage of any person on the basis of disability and/or reduced mobility. However, in case, an airline perceives that the health of such a passenger may deteriorate in-flight, the said passenger will have to be examined by a doctor in person - who shall in his/her opinion, categorically state the medical condition and whether the passenger is fit to fly or not," the amended version of the rule says.

"After obtaining the medical opinion, the airline shall take an appropriate decision on the carriage of such passenger. In case of refusal of carriage by the airline, it shall inform the passenger in writing with the reasons therein immediately," it adds.