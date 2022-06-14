Air pollution in Delhi is shortening lives by 10 years

New Delhi, Jun 14: Delhi is the world's most polluted city and the air pollution is shortening lives by 10 years, while in the case of Lucknow it is 9.5 years according to a report.

The Air Quality Life Index by the Energy Policy Institute of University of Chicago said that the Indo-Gangetic Plain is the most polluted region in the world. Over half a billion people from Punjab to West Bengal are on track to lose 7.6 years of their life expectancy on average if the current pollution levels persist.

This makes air pollution more lethal than smoking which reduces life expectancy by 1.5 years and child and maternal malnutrition by 1.8 years.

Delhi on Monday had recorded a minimum temperature of 31.6 degrees Celsius, four notches above the season's average, the MeT office had said.

The minimum temperature in the national capital on Tuesday was recorded at 31.2 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average.

. .

The relative humidity at 8:30 am was recorded at 40 per cent, according to data shared by the MeT office.

The city on Monday had recorded a high of 43.7 degrees Celsius, four notches above the season's average.

The MeT office has forecast a generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle later in the day.

The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in the "poor" (203) category at around 9.30 am, data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe"